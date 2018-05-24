Summer hiring gets competitive with higher wages and benefits

The overwhelming majority (95%) of the 1,000 employers surveyed by jobs platform Snag, reported that they will be adding more shifts this summer. More than half (58%) plan to hire more summer workers than last year. This even though 90% of companies said they are automating certain tasks.

In order to get those workers on board, companies are getting competitive with wages and benefits.

Seventy-four percent plan to pay at least $11 an hour, compared to last year when just over half (53%) planned to pay the same or more. Employers are also offering more full-time opportunities, healthcare, and PTO benefits.