  • 8:25 am

Summer hiring gets competitive with higher wages and benefits

By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

The record low unemployment is sending ripples through companies that hire hourly workers, too.

The overwhelming majority (95%) of the 1,000 employers surveyed by jobs platform Snag, reported that they will be adding more shifts this summer. More than half (58%) plan to hire more summer workers than last year. This even though 90% of companies said they are automating certain tasks.

In order to get those workers on board, companies are getting competitive with wages and benefits.

Seventy-four percent plan to pay at least $11 an hour, compared to last year when just over half (53%) planned to pay the same or more. Employers are also offering more full-time opportunities, healthcare, and PTO benefits.

