Amazon’s package map tracker is now available to everyone in the U.S.

The tracker debuted in November to a limited number of Amazon users, but has now rolled out nationwide, reports CNET. The map tracking feature allows users to track the delivery progress of their package on the day it will arrive. Users can see an estimation of where the delivery driver currently is, how many stops he or she has before they reach your house, and an estimated time the package will arrive.
Needless to say, this is a tool everyone should love. With it, you don’t need to spend your day sitting around your house waiting for a package to arrive. You can see how much time before the package arrives and thus squeeze in some errand trips away from home and get back in time to be there for delivery.