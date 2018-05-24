The U.S. is investigating bitcoin price manipulation

The Justice Department is looking into whether traders are manipulating the prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, reports Bloomberg. Specifically, the investigation is looking into criminal practices that can influence prices, including flooding the market with fake orders to spur other people into buying or selling. The news of the investigation, which is in its early stages, follows other countries that are becoming cautious of cryptocurrencies. China recently banned all cryptocurrency exchanges, and Japan and the Philippines have begun to regulate them.