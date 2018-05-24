Uber is opening a flying taxi research center in Paris

The ride-hailing giant has chosen the French capital to host its first Elevate program development site outside of the U.S. Uber’s Advanced Technologies Centre will open in Paris this fall, and over the next five years the company will be investing around $23.5 million into it, reports Bloomberg. The Paris development center will join Uber’s other centers in Pittsburgh, Toronto, and San Francisco and focus mainly on developing machine learning and simulation systems for flying taxis. The location of the Paris office will also allow Uber to more easily work with the European Aviation Safety Agency and other European regulators.