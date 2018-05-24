A worker severely burned in Tesla factory explosion is suing the company

Son Nguyen was working as a contractor at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California, on June 5, 2017, when an electrical explosion called an arc flash occurred. The explosion lit Nguyen on fire and threw him up to 20 feet. He now experiences chronic pain and has had several skin grafts as well as having a finger amputated, reports Reveal. In a statement Tesla blamed Nguyen’s employer, Mark III Construction, for the incident, saying they had “not followed proper safety protocols and regulations.”