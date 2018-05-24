Apple and VW ink deal for self-driving shuttles

The iPhone maker has signed a deal with the German automaker to use Volkswagen T6 Transporter vans as self-driving shuttles to transport its employees to, from, and around various campuses and buildings in the San Francisco Bay Area, reports the New York Times. While the vehicles will be provided by Volkswagen, Apple will use its own proprietary self-driving technology to help them navigate autonomously. But despite reports of the deal, the Times says Apple’s fleet of employee shuttles might not hit the roads soon. The self-driving shuttle program is reported to be behind schedule and “consuming nearly all of the Apple car team’s attention.”