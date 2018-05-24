Instapaper is blocking European users because of GDPR

The popular read-it-later service has sent an email to European users alerting them that from today they’ll be cut off from accessing the service as the company (owned by Pinterest) needs more time to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation rules, which come into effect on Friday, reports the Verge. The email they sent to European users reads:
Starting tomorrow May 24, 2018, access to the Instapaper service will be temporarily unavailable for residents in Europe as we continue to make changes in light of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which goes into effect May 25, 2018. We apologize for any inconvenience, and we intend to restore access as soon as possible.
If you have any questions about your account, would like us to generate an export of your saves, or want to check in on our progress, please let us know at support@help.instapaper.com. We look forward to having the same Instapaper service you know and love accessible in Europe in the very near future. Thanks for your patience.
Instapaper is the first well-known company to literally cut off European users from services due to lack of compliance with GDPR. That may seem extreme, but GDPR dictates that any company that isn’t compliant with it by tomorrow will face a fine of €20 million (around $23.5 million) or 4% of its global turnover (whichever is larger). As for when Instapaper will be back up for European users, Instapaper’s Brian Donohue tweeted this:
Yeah… I can't comment on specifics other than to say that I'm actively working on resolving it. Sorry. :-
