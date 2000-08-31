Advertisers in Issue 38

A.B. Watley Group www.abwatley.com
Acxiom Corp. www.acxiom.com
Advanced Micro Devices www.amd.com
Aether Systems www.aethersystems.com
Agilent Technologies www.agilent.com
AirPacks www.airpacks.com
Alcatel www.alcatel.com
American Electric Power www.aep.com
American Express Financial www.americanexpress.com/advisors
American Power Conversion www.apcc.com
Anthro Technology Furniture www.anthro.com
APFactory www.cyberbills.com
Apple Computer Inc. www.apple.com
Autonomy www.autonomy.com
Bermuda Intl Business Association www.biba.org
Best Buy www.bestbuy.com
BlackBerry www.blackberry.net
Born www.born.com
Brioni www.brioni.it
British Airways www.british-airways.com
Centra Software www.centra.com
Chevy Tahoe www.chevrolet.com
Citibank – AAdvantage www.citibank.com/aadvantage
Clarkston-Potomac www.clarkstonpotomac.com
Cole Haan www.colehaan.com
Comdisco www.comdisco.com
Commerce One www.commerceone.com
CosmoCom www.cosmocom.com
Crown Royal Whiskey www.seagram.com
Cruel World www.cruelworld.com
Cushman & Wakefield www.cushmanwakefield.com
Dell Computer Corp. www.dell.com
Deloitte & Touche Recruiting www.dc.com/careers
DigitalDNA www.digitaldna.com
Digital Island www.digitalisland.com
DuPont www.dupont.com
Eddie Bauer www.eddiebauer.com
Embassy Suites www.embassysuites.com
EMC www.emc.com
Energizer e2 www.energizer-e2.com
Engage www.engage.com
Enterworks www.enterworks.com
ePrize www.eprize.net
Ernst & Young www.ey.com
Etrieve www.etrieve.com
Evoke www.evoke.com
Evolve Software www.evolve.com
FacilityPro.com www.facilitypro.com
Factiva www.factiva.com
Federal Express www.fedex.com
Fidelity Investments Brokerage www.fidelity.com
FirstWorld www.firstworld.com
Flooz.com www.flooz.com
Fujitsu PC Corp. www.fujitsupc.com
GEIS – TradeFusion www.gegxs.com
Genuity www.genuity.com
Giorgio Armani www.giorgioarmani.com
Global Crossing www.globalcrossing.com
GoldMine www.goldmine.com
Guru www.guru.com
Hale & Dorr www.haleanddorr.com
Harpell/Martins & Co. www.harpell.com
Hertz www.hertz.com
Hewitt www.hewitt.com
Hewlett-Packard Deep Canyon www.deepcanyon.com
Hire.com www.hire.com
IBM e-business www.ibm.com
IBM Global Services www.ibm.com
IBM NetVista www.ibm.com
IBM PSG VSB www.ibm.com
IBM Small Business Center www.ibm.com/smallbusiness
Infiniti www.infiniti.com
InFocus www.infocus.com
InfoUSA www.businesscreditusa.com
Inrange www.inrange.com
Intel www.intel.com
Internet Domain Registrars Corp. www.registrars.com
Internet World http://events.internet.com/fall2000
Intraspect www.intraspect.com
Isuzu www.isuzu.com
Jaguar www.jaguar.com/us
Janus Funds www.janus.com
Johnston & Murphy www.johnstonmurphy.com
Jossey-Bass www.josseybass.com
Kenneth Cole www.kencole.com
Kingsmill Resort www.kingsmill.com
Levi Strauss & Co./Slates www.slates.com
Lexis-Nexis www.lexis-nexis.com
Lincoln LS www.lincolnvehicles.com
L.L. Bean www.llbean.com
Lotus www.lotus.com/superhumansoftware
Macromedia www.macromedia.com
Mazda www.mazdausa.com
Mentor Labs www.mentorlabs.com
Mercedes-Benz S-Class www.mbusa.com
Michelin www.michelin.com
Microsoft MSN.com www.mediacenter.msn.com
Microsoft Project www.microsoft.com/go/project
Morgan Stanley Dean Witter www.msdw.com
Morgan Stanley Dean
Witter Discover Card www.discovercard.com
National Discount Brokers www.ndb.com
Nautica www.nautica.com
NEC www.nec.com
NetScout www.netscout.com
Net-Strike Worldwide www.netstrikeworldwide.com
NewMediary.com www.newmediary.com
Nextel www.nextel.com
Ninth House Network www.ninthhouse.com
Nordstrom www.nordstrom.com
Nortel Networks www.nortelnetworks.com
Omnicell.com www.omnicell.com
One Community Inc. www.oneco.net
OpenAir.com www.openair.com
PeopleSupport www.peoplesoft.com
Post Communications www.postcommunications.com
Principal Financial Group www.principal.com
PrivaSeek www.privaseek.com
ProTraders Securities Corp. www.protraders.com
Proxima www.proxima.com
Rackspace.com www.rackspace.com
Rare Medium Inc. www.raremedium.com
Raymond Weil www.raymond-weil.com
Redband Broadcasting www.redband.com
Register.com www.register.com
Requisite Technology www.requisite.com
Rockport www.rockport.com
Rolex www.rolex.com
Saks.com www.saksfifthavenue.com
Sakura of America www.sakuraofamerica.com
Salomon Smith Barney www.smithbarney.com
Salvatore Ferragamo www.ferragamo.com
Saturn www.saturn.com
ServiStream www.servistream.com
Shell Oil www.countonshell.com
Silicon Valley Bank www.svb.com
SiteRock www.siterock.com
Sony www.sony.com
Sprint PCS www.sprintpcs.com
Steuben www.steuben.com
T. Rowe Price www.troweprice.com
Tag Heuer www.tagheuer.com
Tanqueray www.tanqueray.com
Teligent www.teligent.com
Teva www.teva.com
TFA/Leo Burnett www.tfaleoburnett.com
Timberland www.timberland.com
Tivoli www.tivoli.com
Tommy Hilfiger USA Inc. www.tommy.com
Toshiba Portable www.toshiba.com
Toyota Camry www.toyota.com/camry
Toyota Prius www.toyota.com/prius
TWA www.twa.com
Verbind Inc. www.verbind.com
Visa www.visa.com
Vyou.com www.vyou.com
Web2010 www.web2010.com
Williams Communications www.williamscommunications.com
Wilson Learning www.wilsonlearning.com
Wit Capital www.witcapital.com
Zeroplus.com www.zeroplus.com
Zixit Corp. www.zixmail.com
