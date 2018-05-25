How to nail the question, “What did you learn in your last job?”

Interview enough people and it all becomes one big blur. But the interviews you remember years–or even decades–after the fact are memorable for carrying important lessons. I remember interviewing an applicant for a receptionist and recruiting assistant position. Candidates came in with years of experience. I read countless polished résumés . But the applicant who shined brightest was the one with the least professional experience .

When asked about what she had learned at her last job, she hit it out of the park. “As a waitress, I learned that you have to treat every person as if they’re the most important customer in the world–you can’t prejudge them as cranky customers or let your energy and attitude be a reflection of them. I learned to exercise the discipline to treat each person as if he’d be my only customer for the day, regardless of our moods.” She got the job.

Dreading your turn at the interview table? We’ve all been there. Use these tips to prepare to crush this question.

Don’t pad your answer with fluff

If the lesson you claim to have learned doesn’t align with the amount of time you worked the job, it’s fluff. Personality changes, attitudinal changes, and philosophical changes are all well and good. But if you’ve been in the job for only a year or two, those loftier answers might lead your interviewer to think you’re embellishing a story in which you played little part. Stick with describing a tangible skill set you gained, such as how to keep the books for a large company or manage a team of coworkers.

Don’t sound or look hesitant

The three seconds when the question hangs in the air tells interviewers so much. It’s best to remain silent or, if you’re nervous and feeling expressive, to fill your thinking space with an, “I learned a lot during my [months or years of experience] at my previous job.” Don’t look distracted or nervous while you think. According to a CareerBuilder survey, fidgeting too much is one of the top 10 body language-related mistakes a candidate can make. Your restlessness signals to your interviewer that you haven’t considered the question before. If you have to think about your answer in the moment, you haven’t thought about it in the past.

Do focus on company culture

Talking about your experience with your previous company’s culture proves that you’re discerning enough to perceive how you fit into the bigger picture. Plus, according to a survey by Jobvite, 60 percent of recruiters believe it’s critical to consider how a candidate would fit into their companies’ current cultures. Start your answer with this: “Working in an environment where (specific detail), I learned (specific lesson) that will help me thrive in this future position because (specific reason).”