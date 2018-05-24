This tech offsets the carbon footprint of each item you buy

If you buy ice cream from a Ben & Jerry’s store in London’s Soho neighborhood, the company will spend a penny to offset the carbon footprint of each scoop, and the cashier will ask if you’d like to donate an additional penny to make even more of an impact. In a new pilot, the café is the first retail store in the world to start using a tech platform that makes it possible to immediately and cheaply offset the climate impact of daily purchases.

The emissions from a scoop of ice cream–including everything from the cows to transportation and freezing the product–add up to roughly a quarter of a pound of carbon dioxide. At the store, the new tech platform automatically recognizes the footprint for each customer. At a cost of less than a penny, it’s possible to support reducing the same amount of emissions through a forest conservation project in Peru. (Ben & Jerry’s is donating a full penny to ensure that the emissions are more than covered, and if consumers donate a penny or more themselves, they can actively fight climate change by supporting an area of forest beyond what’s needed to offset their own purchase.)

The Poseidon Foundation, the startup nonprofit that built the platform Ben & Jerry’s is piloting, launched after founder Laszlo Giricz, who ran a blockchain tech company, looked into buying carbon offsets for his own business. When he realized that it would be relatively inexpensive to become fully “carbon positive,” he started wondering why everyone wasn’t addressing their own climate impact through offsets.

It isn’t easy for individuals to buy offsets now; while it’s possible to offset a flight, or go to a website that lets you roughly estimate the carbon footprint of your entire life and offset that, it hasn’t been possible to link specific items in retail stores to instant offsets or to buy small amounts of offsets, as the credits are usually sold in metric tons of carbon. Blockchain has changed that.

Initially, Poseidon started using blockchain technology, which creates a digital public ledger that can’t be changed, to address some of the challenges of the voluntary carbon market. When businesses and other large organizations buy offsets now, it can sometimes be difficult to prove that a particular offset actually succeeding in reducing carbon emissions. A credit might be mistakenly sold more than once and double counted, or hard to track.

“It’s currently very difficult for traders and for participants in the carbon market to fully understand the impact that carbon credits are having and how valid carbon credits are,” says Laszlo Giricz, founder and CEO of Poseidon. Blockchain makes the process transparent. But it also makes it possible to easily add carbon offsets to purchases at retail stores.

The nonprofit hadn’t initially considered working in retail. But using blockchain cuts the cost of each transaction to a fraction of a cent, and makes it fast enough that it can be completed quickly at a cash register. (It’s worth noting that though blockchain can be a significant source of emissions itself, Poseidon is working with another nonprofit, called Stellar, with a platform that significantly reduces impact. Each transaction will have roughly the carbon footprint of using a credit card.)