This bootcamp turns kids into plastic-fighting superheroes

Soon there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish, but a new bootcamp is hoping to *ahem* turn the tide on plastic pollution.

The inaugural Ocean Heroes Bootcamp will take place in New Orleans from June 2-4, and it will give kids ages 11-18 the opportunity to collaborate with each other in the fight against plastic.

For kids, the fight against plastic is personal: When the class of 2025 graduates from high school, there will be one ton of plastic for every three tons of fish in the ocean. That’s why over 1,000 youth environmental activists are teaming up on a global youth movement to permanently reduce plastic pollution. The camp participants will meet up at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans or virtually through Ocean Wise, which is helping young activists from Vancouver, Nairobi, India, and more take part in the conference through live video conferencing.

The bootcamp’s participants will be joined in their fight by celebrity environmental activists like Nickelodeon actor Aidan Gallagher, who is set to become the youngest ambassador designated by UN Environment, and Entourage star and grownup UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Adrian Grenier.

This bootcamp isn’t just a rehearsal for later campaigns: Their plans will be delivered to world leaders at the 2018 G7 Summit in Canada on World Environment Day, followed by a UN Environment-led cleanup in New Orleans. Sign up here.