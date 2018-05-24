The 3 types of work friends you need early in your career

Confession: I clung firmly to an “I can do things all by myself” mentality when I first started my career. I thought that if I just went to work every day, kept my head down, and did my job well, I’d successfully rise through the ranks in no time.

Boy, was I wrong. After weeks of eating at my desk alone, making few to no friends, feeling overwhelmed by my work, and envying other colleagues’ work relationships, I realized that my approach wasn’t working so well. So I shifted gears and decided to put in the effort to make friends at work, which turned out to be one of the best decisions that I could’ve made for my career. Not only did it make my time at work more enjoyable, also it aligned me with people who supported me, advocated for me, and championed my growth and accomplishments in moments when I couldn’t do so myself.

But here’s the thing: When you’re building relationships around the office, you shouldn’t just limit yourself to your peers–the folks who have similar roles or are roughly your own age. Especially when you’re relatively new to the workplace, it’s smart to make friends all the way up the ladder. Here are a few of the work friends you’ll need.

Related: Stop trying to be friends with all your coworkers, and do this instead

1. An entry-level work buddy

This one is pretty self-evident and uncomplicated: When you’re first starting out in your career, you need a friend at work who gets you. Even if they’re just a “work friend,” nothing beats being able to be completely honest and open with someone who knows and sees your daily experiences firsthand.

Ideally, your work buddy should be someone in a similar title or position as you, who doesn’t show any signs of competition–someone who’s trustworthy and candid. This type of relationship is crucial since they listen without judgment, rant about shared frustrations and rave about accomplishments, and support you throughout your day-to-day undertakings.

Related: Here’s the key to finding a mentor at every stage of your career