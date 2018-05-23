Facebook is digging deeper into the gig economy

Facebook wants to get into the home improvement business with its latest launch. The company is expanding Marketplace, its Craigslist-like competitor, to include services like Handy, Home Advisor, and Porch.

Two years ago Facebook rolled out a recommendation feature that lets friends suggest services like a restaurant or a place to get a haircut. It seems this little product update led to the decision to actually connect Facebook users with services. “Since the beginning of the year, millions of people have asked their friends for suggestions related to home services, such as house cleaners, plumbers, and contractors,” the company wrote in a blog post.

As the social network has tried to distance itself from content curation, it appears to be getting more into commerce. The company has launched loads of features for businesses, teaching them how to advertise on the platform and enabling everything from appointment scheduling to messaging. Through positioning itself as a tool for modern businesses, while also tapping into consumers who prefer to buy local, Facebook is trying to make its platform indispensable.