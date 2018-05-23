“The Onion” expertly Twitter-trolled Michael Cohen for a full day

Whenever the president dismisses negative, accurate media coverage as “fake news,” he comes across as a troll. Naturally, the only reasonable response for the premier purveyor of actual fake news, The Onion, is to troll right back. Hard.

Way back in 2013, when the idea of putting undocumented immigrant children in internment camps was but a glimmer in Donald Trump’s eye, The Onion published a dark piece about the then-game show host. The morbid faux-editorial, “When You’re Feeling Low, Just Remember I’ll Be Dead In About 15 Or 20 Years,” released during the height of Trump’s birtherism, caught the ire of its purported author, whose attorney allegedly demanded The Onion remove it. On Monday afternoon, the satirical news website used this demand as a jumping-off point for a day-long trolling of Trump and his now infamous lawyer, Michael Cohen.

The festivities kicked off with an official announcement that The Onion was finally ready to discuss Cohen’s 2013 email threatening legal action against the publication–along with screengrabs of the email itself.

In the spirit of transparency, here is Mr. Cohen’s letter, printed in full: https://t.co/uPnzZYUtyZ pic.twitter.com/HWAhxudr2d — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 21, 2018

While Cohen himself denied the authenticity of the email, it’s hard to trust an attorney routinely referred to as a “fixer” for the highest-profile clients imaginable. Furthermore, a spokesman for The Onion confirms that the email is real, conceding that everything else in this initiative comes with a wink.

The real trolling began about four hours later. That’s when The Onion began tweeting directly to Michael Cohen, offering to delete the offending article from 2013 “in exchange for influence over the president’s decision-making.” It was a brazen move, satirizing both Cohen’s general aura of sleaze and the way so many, including Cohen, appear to be peddling access to the president.

For a while, this one tweet seemed as far as the effort would go. Then, on Tuesday afternoon, The Onion started in on Cohen again–and this time, they went all in.