Apple now lets users download everything the company has on them

The company has released a new privacy tool ahead of the impending GDPR European legislation that goes into effect on Friday. The new tool is available here and allows users to request a copy of all the data Apple holds on them, correct any data mistakes, deactivate their account, or delete their account entirely. Data users are able to download include purchase and app usage history, calendars, reminders, photos, Apple Music and Game Center statistics, documents stored in iCloud, marketing history, and AppleCare support history, reports MacRumors.
Right now the new data download tool is only available to Apple accounts that have been registered in the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, but Apple says it will be rolling out the tool to all Apple accounts globally “in the coming months.”