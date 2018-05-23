Apple now lets users download everything the company has on them

The company has released a new privacy tool ahead of the impending GDPR European legislation that goes into effect on Friday. The new tool is available here and allows users to request a copy of all the data Apple holds on them, correct any data mistakes, deactivate their account, or delete their account entirely. Data users are able to download include purchase and app usage history, calendars, reminders, photos, Apple Music and Game Center statistics, documents stored in iCloud, marketing history, and AppleCare support history, reports MacRumors.