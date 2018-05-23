Novelist Philip Roth has died at age 85

Roth was one of the giants of 20th century literature whose novels include Portnoy’s Complaint, American Pastoral, and The Human Stain. Over the course of his career, he won multiple prestigious awards including the National Book Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award, the PEN/Faulkner Award (which he won three times), and a Pulitzer Prize. Many of his works were inspired by Jewish family life, American ideals, and of course sex. He died on Tuesday night at a hospital in Manhattan due to congestive heart failure, reports the New York Times.