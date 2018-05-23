Sling TV has a secret weapon to win over cord-cutters–the humble TV antenna

Dish Network’s Sling TV has always been one of the best streaming channel bundles for antenna users. While rivals like DirecTV Now and YouTube TV make customers pay for the same broadcast networks they can get over the air for free, Sling omits them from its basic $20-per-month package, and only includes NBC and Fox in its $25-per-month package. This has helped Sling keep costs down, even as competitors charge upwards of $35 per month for streaming cable channels.

Now Sling is doubling down on the antenna with AirTV, a $120 box that relays free broadcast channels from an antenna to Sling TV’s apps on Roku players, Amazon Fire TV devices, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices. This gives Sling subscribers a single app and unified TV guide for watching both cable and broadcast channels. It also allows them to watch broadcast TV from outside the house.

Mitch Weinraub, AirTV’s director of product development, says a majority of Sling TV’s 2.2 million subscribers already use an antenna somewhere in their homes, and a recent Parks Associates study found that 20% of U.S. broadband homes used an antenna for TV last year. As more people supplement their streaming video services with free broadcast TV, AirTV could be Dish’s secret weapon. (Both AirTV and Sling TV are subsidiaries of Dish Network, which is trying to win over cord-cutters while its satellite TV business collapses.)

“We think there are an awful lot of folks out there who already know the value of this content, of how much you can get with an antenna,” Weinraub says. “This really gives them a much easier way to integrate it into their lives.”

Second effort

Dish unveiled the AirTV brand in January 2017, along with a product called the AirTV Player. The $100 box ran Google’s Android TV software and came pre-loaded with the Sling TV app. A separate USB tuner allowed users to connect an antenna and integrate live broadcast channels. That product flew under the radar for several reasons: It was buggy at launch, it didn’t get much promotion from Dish, and Android TV was (and is) relatively unknown to consumers.

AirTV is still improving the Player, with features like DVR for broadcast channels, but the new AirTV box seems like a more promising product. Instead of making users replace their streaming players, AirTV will work with popular devices like Roku players and Fire TV Sticks. And this time around, AirTV began with a soft launch. It started selling the new box in December with virtually no promotion, while refining the software and adding more device support.

Weinraub also says AirTV will do more marketing for its products, though the company is still being judicious about how it gets the message out. Antennas aren’t entirely foolproof, so AirTV wants to avoid giving customers the wrong impression about what they can do.