  2:42 pm

Read NYC lawyer Aaron Schlossberg’s apology for the racist rant heard around the world

[Screenshot: Twitter]
By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Six days after a New York lawyer’s racist tirade went viral, the star of the disturbing video has offered an apology. Aaron Schlossberg posted a statement to Twitter today, saying the video in question—in which he is seen lambasting a Fresh Kitchen restaurant manager because two employees were speaking Spanish—did not convey “the real me,” and that New York’s diversity is one of the reasons he moved to the city in the first place. “I am not a racist,” Schlossberg continued.

You can read the full statement below:

Schlossberg was outed as the person in the video within hours of it going viral. The story subsequently traveled far and wide throughout the internet and broader media universe. Critics mobilized to trash the online web pages of Schlossberg’s law firm with one-star reviews and launch mischievous stunts like hiring a mariachi band to perform outside his home.

