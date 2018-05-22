Read NYC lawyer Aaron Schlossberg’s apology for the racist rant heard around the world

Six days after a New York lawyer’s racist tirade went viral, the star of the disturbing video has offered an apology. Aaron Schlossberg posted a statement to Twitter today, saying the video in question—in which he is seen lambasting a Fresh Kitchen restaurant manager because two employees were speaking Spanish—did not convey “the real me,” and that New York’s diversity is one of the reasons he moved to the city in the first place. “I am not a racist,” Schlossberg continued.