How the director of “Upgrade” made a sleek sci-fi movie on a shoestring

Horror films are routinely lauded for their impressive ROI–they can cost next to nothing to make, yet have the potential to sweep at the box office.

Leigh Whannell is all too familiar with the business model, having co-created and written for both the Saw and Insidious franchises, which had total budgets of around $75 and $26 million and made $980 and $540 million at the box office, respectively.

As successful as Whannell has been in horror, he’s had an idea for a sci-fi movie that’s been percolating in his head for years: a quadriplegic in the near future whose paralysis is cured by a computer chip, giving him abnormal agility.

It’s a premise that could certainly carry a hefty price tag, and Whannell could’ve shopped it around at bigger studios. But in what can only be described as creative masochism, Whannell pitched his sleek, high-tech sci-fi thriller to Blumhouse Productions (Get Out, Split), knowing he would get a budget far below what his vision called for in exchange for creative autonomy.

The end result was Upgrade, a film with all the self-driving car chases, holographic surgeries, and glossy production design of a Hollywood blockbuster but at a fraction of the cost. (Blumhouse didn’t disclose an exact figure, but a spokesperson said the budget was under $10 million.)

Upgrade follows Grey Trace (Logan Marshall-Green), a man who’s been left paralyzed–and whose wife is murdered–after what seems to be a random attack. When a billionaire tech whizkid hears about Grey’s situation, he convinces him to be his guinea pig for STEM, a chip that’s surgically implanted on the spinal cord to give anyone who’s been paralyzed the ability to walk again. Once he’s fully mobile, Grey sets out to avenge his wife’s death which turns out to have been under circumstances beyond his ken. To make matters even more perilous, STEM starts to have a mind of its own.

“I was sketching out this story while I was working with Blumhouse on the Insidious movies, and I was seeing their model in how they built movies: They would get a filmmaker they thought was great and tell them, ‘we can’t give you any money, but we can give you total creative freedom.’ That’s a rare thing in the film industry,” Whannell says. “And so I had this idea: Can I make a movie in that model that is a big expansive sci-fi world and not just a horror film?”