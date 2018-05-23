Which brands inspire consumers the most with their missions

In the new ranking of American brands, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital is first, and Apple is number 68. The #MeToo movement ranks higher than Chipotle. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation edges out YouTube.

The ranking, called the World Value Index, looks at 200 major brands–companies, nonprofits, and a handful of recent social movements that have come to be identified as brands–and studies how well their purpose or mission succeeds in inspiring consumers.

“The 20th-century model was for brands to just sell things to people–buy paid media, interrupt people’s days, and implant a purchase intent in them,” says Sebastian Buck, cofounder of Enso, the creative agency that created the report, working with the polling and research firm Quadrant Strategies to survey 6,000 consumers about their impressions of each brand. “Whereas in the 21st century, the great brands will inspire people around something bigger than just consumption and will actually inspire people around the mission, the purpose that the brand stands for.”

Enso, which first began the survey in 2016, realized that the ability to inspire consumers around a mission was a powerful tool, but one that wasn’t being measured in other rankings. Some of the results are unexpected. Amazon, for example, is the only for-profit brand in the top 10, even though those who study purpose-driven companies might not consider it one.

These are the top 10 brands on the list:

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Red Cross Salvation Army Goodwill Habitat for Humanity Doctors Without Borders Amazon Boys and Girls Club Save the Children Girl Scouts of the USA

“In the early years, we thought that the Patagonias and Honest Companies and Toms of the world would score at the top of the list, but in reality scale matters, and convenience matters–just being useful to people,” says Buck, adding that Amazon’s high rank is “an indication as to the value that people place upon convenience. It’s hard to judge that when you think about, for instance, single parents trying to hold down multiple jobs and keep a family together, and the value of convenience and needing one less trip to the store.”

The survey asked consumers how aware they were of a brand’s purpose or mission beyond making money, whether that purpose aligned with what they cared about, whether it’s a mission they would openly support, and whether the mission or purpose motivated them to buy products or services from the brand.