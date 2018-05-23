Empathy doesn’t mean “be nice”

Here’s what empathy is: It’s putting yourself in someone else’s shoes, or at least sliding your feet into them and trying them on for size. It’s about understanding and perspective taking. Sometimes, it can lead to a behavior shift that might make you more benevolent, but that’s more a byproduct than a fundamental condition of empathizing.

Here’s what empathy isn’t: It’s not courteousness, good manners, and a pleasant tone of voice. It’s not generosity. And it isn’t about being deferential. Empathy is more challenging than that. Taking someone else’s perspective—the only real precondition to empathizing—requires us to stretch beyond our comfort zones in order to try and understand something or someone. This sort of stretching, even more so than run-of-the-mill kindness (which of course is important in its own right) is exactly what we need more of in today’s workplace if we want to get the most out of our teams, our work, and ultimately, ourselves.

You can train yourself to empathize (and probably should)

Perhaps the only important thing that niceness and empathy have in common is that they’re both learned skills–behaviors that take practice. Beyond that, their resemblance is superficial.

I recently reviewed how my company was working with some of our clients. One, a large technology company, preferred to conduct all meetings without presentations. The client’s team didn’t care about polished documents, instead prioritizing the evidence of our prototyping. While this is a totally understandable style of working, it wasn’t mine. Generally speaking, most of our clients want decks. Lots of decks. Decks that share research findings. Decks that depict a new brand positioning or organizational-design approach. Decks that describe the outcomes of prior decks.

But this client wasn’t interested in any of that, so we needed to shift our perspective. Our team worked to put ourselves into our client’s shoes–understanding how to embody their preferred style of work in our own. Each week, as we prepared for our next meeting, we became more comfortable shifting our approach into a format and perspective suitable to their needs. Our decks turned into prototypes. Meetings weren’t guided by slides, but by stories of failed experiments and lessons learned. In time, our relationship grew stronger due to our ability to meet this client with empathy and share our work in a form they understood.

Niceness wasn’t part of the equation. We weren’t changing gears in order to be kind or generous or polite. We were doing it in order to be effective.