This is where top NFL rookies go on their first business trip

This past weekend, 40 of the most popular, talented and sought-after NFL rookies gathered at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA for a four-day crash course on the business of football, the role of the NFLPA union, and meetings with major brands like Nike, Gatorade, Fanatics, New Era, EA Sports, and more. The NFLPA’s Rookie Premiere event is a sports marketing mash-up of tradeshow-meets-job fair-meets-speed dating, and for many of 2018’s incoming class of pro football rookies it’s their first chance to explore the brand opportunities beyond the gridiron. Or, as NFLPA president Ahmad Nassar puts it, “This is their first business trip.”

What began 24 years ago as an opportunity for trading card companies to get rookie photos taken before the season has evolved into a branded extravaganza in which business relationships are forged, content created, and young pro athletes get their first taste of the lucrative potential in off-field opportunities. It’s also the only business event specifically mentioned in the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement because as Nassar points out, everyone understands “the value created here … from the players, the brands, the team, and the league, not to mention fans and consumers.”

Trading card company Panini America is the title sponsor, but the pitch to the laundry list of other brand partners is that Rookie Premiere gives them first access to the NFL’s next generation of stars. Each year NFL Players Inc., the NFLPA’s licensing and marketing arm, facilitates individual player service deals from conversations started at the event, and this year anticipates it will garner up to 100 rookie deals alone, along with many deals for current and former players throughout the weekend. These deals run the gamut from a national endorsement campaign for a single player, to a series of local-market trade deals for multiple groups of players, to a single deal for an appearance or a social media push.

Steve Scebelo, NFL Players Inc.’s vice-president of licensing and business development, says that being among the 40 rookie players out of 300 draft picks who were chosen to be here lets the players know they’ve been earmarked as having significant marketing potential, so not only should they get to know the various brand partners, but also think a lot about their own brand image.

“We talk to players about how much they’ve thought about their own personal brand,” says Scebelo. “What is it? What does it stand for? What does it do out in the community? What products do you like and use? What causes are you passionate about? This event allows us to help them to start focusing on some of these things.”

The New York Jets drafted Sam Darnold third overall at the 2018 NFL Draft, and the young quarterback says it’s been great to meet with various brands, but perhaps the most valuable aspect of the weekend has been being able to get advice from NFL vets who have been through this process, and managed to balance their career between the business and the filed.

“Like Jay Z said, ‘I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man,’ and I think that’s the mentality you need to have in this process,” says Darnold. “It’s amazing to talk with these former players, mapping out what we’re going to go through, how we should best approach it, how to treat yourself as a business in your career. I’ve tried to conduct myself in a way that is true to myself, just as I did in the [NFL] combine interviews, because I want these teams and companies to know what they’re getting.”