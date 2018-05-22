Dodd-Frank: Congress just wound back Wall Street’s clock and throttled innovation

Congress has just approved a bipartisan rollback of major banking regulations. This evening the House of Representatives passed a bill that cleared the Senate last March in a 67–31 vote, a rare example of cooperation across the aisle. The legislation takes aim at parts of the Dodd-Frank Act, the financial regulatory overhaul that President Obama signed into law in 2010 following the 2008 economic crisis.

Most notably, the bill releases 25 of the largest 38 banks from the enhanced government oversight that accompanies designation as a “systemically important” financial institution. It also exempts many smaller banks and credit unions from certain rules and supervision and modifies several housing-related regulations.

The Trump White House has already signaled its support, making the bill’s likely enactment a vindication of the financial sector’s sustained lobbying efforts for deregulation. By one recent measure, banks spent $2 billion on political activity during the last election cycle, more than double that of any other business sector. Over the past six years, senators who supported this bill received more than twice the amount of campaign contributions from banks and credit unions than those who opposed it, according to one watchdog group’s analysis.

While the legislation’s intentions, which include leveling the playing field for some smaller institutions, aren’t necessarily bad, it misses the big picture. At a time when banks have surged toward record profits and already stand to benefit significantly from the recently enacted U.S. tax reform, the bill seems more likely to further prop up Wall Street than to incentivize the real–and responsible–financial innovation Main Street actually needs.

We need better financial services, not more big banks

Since the recession, an entire industry of fintech companies has begun to transform our financial system–often serving people and communities better and more efficiently than banks ever have. With this bill, Washington again passed up the chance to modernize financial services, choosing instead to hang the American economy’s fortunes on returning a cohort of major banks to business as usual.

Take small businesses, for example. It’s a sector politicians frequently acknowledge as the backbone of our economy, yet small businesses don’t receive nearly the support from traditional financial institutions that big businesses do. And this gulf is only widening: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) data shows that even as the value of bank lending to commercial and industrial customers climbed 68% between 2010 and 2017, the share of that lending going to small businesses decreased over the same period.

The 2008 financial crisis worsened things for entrepreneurs, with banks further pulling back from lending to small businesses, a trend that continues well after lending to big businesses recovered. Tighter regulations may be a factor, but so are legacy systems, infrastructure, and underwriting models, not to mention the simple fact that banks consider other products and services (like consumer checking accounts and residential mortgages) more profitable than extending credit to small companies and startups.