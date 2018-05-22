Seth Meyers shows why Twitter never should have given Trump 280

Who: Seth Meyers

Why we care: Last week, Meyers found an innovative solution to the problem of Trump news breaking after Late Night was done filming but before it aired. The host simply sat with his mouth open while the latest stories were digitally inserted in his larynx. On Monday night’s show, Meyers tried out another new technical approach to Trump news–specifically, the president’s daily Twitter dispatches.

After news broke over the weekend about operatives from Trump’s 2016 campaign dealing with foreign governments other than Russia, the president fired off a JRR Tolkein-size missive across six capacity-length tweets. It wouldn’t be compelling late-night TV to read through everything in those six tweets on air, so Meyers played clips of anchors reading the tweets out loud . . . sped up to Alvin and the Chipmunks level. It was an effective way to emphasize the desperate flailing that produced these tweets, and just how exhausting they are. “Don’t worry about not being able to follow that,” Meyers says after the fast-forwarded tweet spree is finished. “It actually makes less sense at normal speed.”

Watch the full clip below.