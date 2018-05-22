Uber will pilot a taxi-hailing service in Japan

The pilot is set to take place in the coming months and run until March 2019, reports Reuters. The pilot will take place on the Japanese island of Awaji, which has 150,000 residents. There users of Uber’s app will be able to connect to taxis operated by more than 20 local companies. Uber has been unable to launch its own ride-hailing service in Japan because the country bans nonprofessional drivers from accepting paid rides. Still, Uber wants to get in on Japan’s taxi industry anyway it can. That industry is estimated to be worth $16 billion.