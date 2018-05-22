Uber will pilot a taxi-hailing service in Japan

The pilot is set to take place in the coming months and run until March 2019, reports Reuters. The pilot will take place on the Japanese island of Awaji, which has 150,000 residents. There users of Uber’s app will be able to connect to taxis operated by more than 20 local companies. Uber has been unable to launch its own ride-hailing service in Japan because the country bans nonprofessional drivers from accepting paid rides. Still, Uber wants to get in on Japan’s taxi industry anyway it can. That industry is estimated to be worth $16 billion.
collectionsNewslettersInnovation FestivalCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens