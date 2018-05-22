People fleeing the Bay Area are causing a U-Haul crisis

So many people are picking up sticks and moving out of the Bay Area due to the crushing costs of living there, it’s causing problems for U-Haul, reports SFGate. The truck rental company is having trouble getting their vans back because so many people are renting them for a one-way trip out of town. The high demand, and dwindling supply of trucks, of course, is leading U-Haul to jack up its prices. While a U-Haul from Las Vegas to San Jose will cost you about $100, one the opposite direction will cost upwards of $2,000. Turns out it even costs a fortune to leave the Bay Area.