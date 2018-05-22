advertisement
  • 6:43 am

People fleeing the Bay Area are causing a U-Haul crisis

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

So many people are picking up sticks and moving out of the Bay Area due to the crushing costs of living there, it’s causing problems for U-Haul, reports SFGate. The truck rental company is having trouble getting their vans back because so many people are renting them for a one-way trip out of town. The high demand, and dwindling supply of trucks, of course, is leading U-Haul to jack up its prices. While a U-Haul from Las Vegas to San Jose will cost you about $100, one the opposite direction will cost upwards of $2,000. Turns out it even costs a fortune to leave the Bay Area.

