The most popular mobile payments app is… Starbucks?

I bet you thought we were going to say Apple Pay or Google Pay. But those services are not processing as many mobile payments per year as the Starbucks app is. That’s according to a report from digital marketing firm eMarketer. The coffee chain’s app will be used by 23.4 million people ages 14 and over to make a payment this year, putting it in first place. Here’s how it ranks against the traditional mobile payment services:
- the Starbucks app comes in first place with an estimated 23.4 million mobile payment users in 2018
- Apple Pay mobile payments comes in second with an estimated 22 million users this year
- Google Pay comes in third place with an estimated 11.1 million users this year
- and Samsung Pay comes in fourth place with an estimated 9.9 million users this year
Matter of fact, despite all of the above mobile payment systems expected to see an increase in users over the next four year, by 2022 their rankings will still be the same, with Starbucks estimated to still have more users than Apple Pay.