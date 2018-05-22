8 things Mark Zuckerberg will tell the European Parliament today

The Facebook CEO is not only coming to the European Parliament to discuss the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal. He’ll also remind the EU just how much good the company is doing inside its borders, reports Bloomberg. So what is on Zuckerberg’s agenda? Here’s what he plans to discuss:
- taking responsibility for privacy failures
- touting Facebook’s investment in Europe
- he’ll remind them he has an artificial intelligence research lab in Paris
- and a large engineering team in London
- and let’s not forget the massive data centers in Sweden, Ireland, and Denmark that set to open in 2020
- he’ll also tout the company’s “safety check” feature that allowed users to notify their loved ones they were safe after the Paris, London, and Brussels terror attacks
- and he’ll highlight how refugees are using Facebook to communicate with families back home
- Zuck also plans to say: “We’re committed to Europe. Many of the values Europeans care most deeply about are values we share: from the importance of human rights and the need for community to a love of technology, with all the potential it brings.”
The one hour and 15-minute meeting in Brussels will begin at 6:15 p.m. local time today. That’s 12:15 p.m. for those on America’s East Coast. The live stream will be viewable on the European Parliment’s EPTV website.