A Hello Kitty-themed bullet train is coming to Japan in June

The cartoon cat known for its cuteness will get her own shinkansen, or bullet train, in June thanks to the Western Japan Railway Company, reports the Japan Times. The train will be decked out with Hello Kitty kit including armrests and headrests on each seat as well as a life-sized Hello Kitty doll for selfie opportunities. From the pics in the tweet below, you can see the entire train is basically one big explosion of kawaii, the Japanese term for its cuteness culture. The train starts running on June 30 and will make trips between Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka and Hakata in Fukuoka.