Trump has an iPhone dedicated to tweeting, and it poses a security risk

And he has another iPhone that is solely used for making calls–and he won’t let either out of his sight, which is driving White House security officials mad. That’s because Trump won’t allow either phone to be equipped with sophisticated security features, according to two senior administration officials, reports Politico . The first iPhone is only capable of making calls, while the second iPhone has just the Twitter app installed, along with some news sites apps.

While Trump does reportedly allow the call-only iPhone to be swapped out on a monthly basis, he does not do that with the Twitter iPhone because it was “too inconvenient,” according to an administration official. Matter of fact, his Twitter iPhone has gone as long as five months without being checked by security officials. This, of course, has the potential to pose a massive security risk, and there is likely no phone more appealing to hackers and foreign intelligence agencies than the president’s phone. No wonder mystery phone spy devices have been spotted around Washington, D.C.