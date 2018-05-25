Class ring brand Jostens gets a stylish update in time for graduation

Bet you thought you’d never hear the word Jostens ever again, huh? Well, the century-old company that made the chunky class rings you may have bought in high school or college is getting a little trendier.

Traditionally, the class ring had a large surface area so you could include little symbols, like the activities you did in school, plus a big spot for your birthstone in the center. Last year, Jostens began collaborating with jewelry designer Zahava Ryzman, the founder of minimalistic jewelry brand Sarah Chloe to redefine what graduation jewelry can look like. Rather than rings, she’s helped create a series of charm bracelets and necklaces that can be customized with gemstones, engravings, and other accents that perform all the same functions as a class ring. However, they look far more subtle, and more in style.

According to Jostens, the Sarah Chloe line was the brand’s fastest-growing product during last school year, driving a 100% increase in their specialty class jewelry products. This year, the growth is expected to continue. The new line is available throughout Jostens’ extensive network of more than 20,000 high schools and universities across the country.