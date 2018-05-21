Uber gets hit with first lawsuit since it dropped forced arbitration

In a new lawsuit, former Uber engineer Ingrid Avendaño accuses the company of sexual harassment, discriminatory treatment, as well as retaliation after she raised concerns about Uber’s toxic culture.

The suit comes on the heels of Uber’s decision to roll back forced arbitration for those who are bringing complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination. Avendaño was part of a lawsuit over pay inequality that Uber recently settled. However, she chose not to accept the settlement and instead decided to file a separate lawsuit, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Uber has promised to turn over a new leaf and says it will “do the right thing” when it comes to how it treats employees. While the company may be ready to move forward, it’s unclear how will it accommodate those who it may have harmed in the past.

Also worth noting: Uber has committed to publishing safety and transparency reports around relevant incidents that happen on the platform, and it has sought advice from organizations combating sexual violence.