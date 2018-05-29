Unilever transformed its old office park into an ultra-sustainable HQ

If you sit down to work at Unilever’s U.S. headquarters and you’re too cold or hot–or you’re working on a laptop and the lights above you are too bright–you can pull out an app on your phone and tweak the room’s settings. Throughout the building, 15,000 sensors also measure temperature, light, carbon dioxide, humidity, and who’s present in a room, helping the building adjust over time to become more efficient. On a Friday afternoon in the summer, when many of the building’s 1,600 employees are working remotely and the building sensors report low occupancy, the company can choose to shut down whole floors or buildings.

The technology is one part of a new total renovation of the consumer product giant’s New Jersey office park, which was originally constructed in the 1960s and 1970s, designed to help the company reach its goal to be carbon positive in operations by 2030–and help attract a younger workforce. In the renovation, four buildings were connected into one 325,000 square foot space. Along with several other changes, including swapping out old windows and lights and installing solar panels on the roof, the company now expects to cut the office’s carbon footprint in half. OVG, a Dutch developer behind the retrofit, guaranteed that goal through what they call a “green lease” or an eco agreement.

When OVG first proposed some of the changes to the building, the company hesitated. “The CFO said to me, ‘That’s all nice, I’ve heard this story before, but nobody will give me the guarantee–they’ll come up with all kinds of projections and models, but nobody wants to give me the guarantee that those energy costs really will go down. Then I said, ‘It’s very simple, I will give you that guarantee,” says Coen van Oostrom, CEO of OVG. The company collaborated with the architecture firm Perkins and Will and real estate companies Cushman and Wakefield and Normandy on the project.

In a contract that will last 10 years, OVG promises that the headquarters’ energy consumption will drop at least 40%, which corresponds to a 50% cut in carbon emissions. Water use will drop 50%. As long as Unilever uses the building in a way outlined in the contract, if energy or water use is higher than expected, OVG will cover the cost.

A bank loan helped fund some of the cost of the renovation, something that van Oostrom says is becoming more common. “What we are seeing at the moment in the Netherlands is that the banks have become so used to this approach that they are completely willing to take the whole investment on their account, as long as there is a real estate company that is willing to guarantee that the technical measures are going to be implemented such that it really works,” he says.

In the past, the office’s heating system would struggle to heat poorly insulated spaces on cold mornings, and then, when it got too hot, the cooling system would kick in, wasting energy. Now, double-glazed windows insulate the office. Sensors measure everything, and can begin to predict, for example, how the building should run on a typical Monday or Tuesday.

“A couple of these fairly cheap sensors are a huge difference in how buildings are being managed today compared to how it was two or three years ago,” says van Oostrom. MapIQ, another startup, makes the app that employees can use to adjust the lights and heat in any room. A startup called Nuuka provides a dashboard that the company can use to analyze the data from the building’s 15,000 sensors.