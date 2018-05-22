These are the top-rated companies for interns

Forget fetching coffee and fielding graphics for presentation slides. These companies offer interns real hands-on job experiences that can make their entry into the real world of work that much smoother.

Data scientists at Indeed combed their vast trove of 72 million ratings and reviews to pull out those submitted by interns. And from these reviews, they ranked the top 15 companies (10 of which are retailers). Among them:

Kaiser Permanente The Walt Disney Company Northwestern Mutual Walgreens YMCA

In the number one spot, Kaiser Permanente got high marks for its culture. One intern writes, “You get to experience working with an amazing staff who care about the clients they are working with.” Ditto for Disney, which also ranks high as a dream company to work for among adults.