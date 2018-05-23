5 last-minute GDPR resources to help bring businesses into compliance

This Friday is the deadline for compliance with the European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation , widely considered the strictest law in the world in terms of regulating the collection and use of consumer data. In broad strokes, GDPR generally requires companies get clear consent for collecting people’s personal data and allows people to access the data stored about them, fix it if it’s wrong , and delete it if they so choose .

Even if your business isn’t based in the EU, it may still be required to comply with GDPR if it collects data on people in the EU, and the fines for not complying can be severe: up to 20 million euros or 4% of annual revenue in the most egregious cases.

If you’re still scratching your head about what you need to do to get ready for the new law, here are a few resources that can help.

Parker

Parker, an automated chatbot from international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, can help if you’re still figuring out whether your business outside the EU even needs to comply with GDPR. Essentially a checklist in chat form, the tool can help you decide in a few minutes how concerned you need to be about the new regulation. And if you’re still not sure after talking to the bot, it can connect you with one of the firm’s lawyers, and can provide you with some food for discussion with any attorney or vendor you might consult with.

The GDPR Checklist

You may have seen research showing how useful checklists can be at making sure you don’t miss a step in any complicated but high stakes procedure, whether you’re doing surgery or flying a plane. This GDPR compliance checklist, developed by a group of startup founders from Belgium, can help you take the same rigorous approach to making sure you’re ready for the new law.

Since the checklist is licensed under a Creative Commons license and maintained on open source portal GitHub, you can feel free to tweak it for your own company’s needs or even suggest revisions via a pull request if you have your own ideas for how it should be improved.

Co.Design’s guide to GDPR for designers

While this guide is aimed at designers, it’s useful to anyone who’s involved in crafting websites, apps, or services that are going to potentially handle people’s personal data. Experts say the era of siloing off privacy and security concerns is over. Designers, developers, and managers all need to be thinking about what data they actually need to collect, and where they can store and process it. They also need to make sure users clearly agree to what’s going on and have the legally required resources to access, update, and delete their data if need be.