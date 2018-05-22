What do women want in swimwear? Different levels of butt coverage

There’s been a boom in swimwear startups, with brands like Andie, Summersalt, and Sidway hitting the market over the last few years. As direct-to-consumer brands that sell their products online, rather than through department stores, they have been able to collect a lot of data and feedback from customers. Andie, which launched last year, compiled some of the most interesting insights for us.
- No more cleavage: We’re no longer in the age of cleavage-exposing swimwear. In fact, women seem to be opting for more modest looks than in the past, such as one-piece and tank-style two-piece suits. The string bikini may soon be a think of the past.
- Variety of butt coverage: But women seem to want a range of butt coverage. Some of Andie’s customers really love the ’80s high-leg cut, while others think this exposes too much. So in response, Andie, and many other brands on the market, are offering a range of different derriere exposure.
- Its all about the at-home try-on: Andie has found that women need to be able to try a wide range of different styles at home, since its hard to figure out exactly how they will fit. Andie started by offering customers three different suits to try on–they could pick one, or buy all three at a discount. But based on customer feedback, they now allow customers to try on any number of suits. Women commonly order two different sizes in the same style, because it can be unclear what will work.