Cord-cutters are happier than cable TV customers for these reasons

After years of chronicling cable TV’s dismal customer satisfaction rates, the American Consumer Satisfaction Index has started measuring streaming video services for the first time, and the results aren’t surprising: In a new survey of more than 45,000 people, streaming video earned an average satisfaction score of 75, compared to 62 points for cable, satellite, and telecom TV providers. Netflix, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, and Amazon’s Twitch tied for first place among streaming services with 78 points, while AT&T U-Verse was the top-scoring traditional TV provider with 70 points.

Of course, better value partly explains streaming video’s high marks, but streaming video also edged out traditional TV in ease of navigation and clear billing practices. The biggest knocks against streaming were availability of current TV shows and new movies. This might be a reflection of Netflix’s continued emphasis on original programming over licensed content.

One other noteworthy takeaway: PlayStation Vue aside, the satisfaction gap between streaming TV bundles and traditional TV service was narrower than the average among all video services. Dish Network’s Sling TV service earned a score of 71, which is only four points higher than the company’s satellite TV service. AT&T’s DirecTV Now earned a score of 70, which is six points higher than the company’s satellite service, but tied with AT&T U-Verse. These services are still improving–DirecTV Now, for instance, just added cloud DVR and revamped its interface–so it’ll be interesting to see how another year of competition affects the scores.