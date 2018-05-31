Can crypto currencies make fundraising less sexist?

When Bulgarian software developer Natalia Karayaneva attempted to explain her idea for a blockchain-supported decentralized real estate market to venture capitalists in 2016, she kept running up against the same problem. Some of the dozen or so firms she sat down with understood blockchain technology, others understood her plan to disrupt the cross-border real estate market, but none could wrap their heads around both.

But instead of asking questions that might help fill in those knowledge gaps, Karayaneva says many were fixated on personal issues. “There would be three or four cofounders sitting in the room and one or two partners for a VC fund saying, ‘If you’re a single mom, what are you going to do if you need to leave? Or your daughter gets sick? Or you get sick? Will the company succeed if you’re not there anymore?'”

According to a recent study, only 4% of entrepreneurs who received funding or made an exit last year were women, and only 13% were minorities. The discrepancy is often blamed on a lack of representation amongst the upper ranks of the VC community, where only 6% of decision makers are female. Recently, a new fundraising option has shown promise as a potential way to bypass the traditional VC boys club, but recent complications and issues are threatening its future.

After searching for an institutional investor to lead a fundraising round of approximately one to three million, Karayaneva’s chief blockchain architect suggested selling tokens to the public using a prototype of the platform as a proof of concept. These tokens could ultimately be used as currency on the platform once operational, and early adopters could potentially see the value of these tokens increase as the platform grows.

“What appealed to us mostly was an opportunity to grow a community immediately,” said Karayaneva. “It’s not a lead investor and a few other investors that will dictate our future roadmap, but instead it’s the market and the community who we’re accountable to.”

The coin rush

In September 2017, Karayaneva’s company, Propy, sold $16 million worth of tokens using bitcoin and ethereum in a matter of weeks, without giving up any equity in the business. The value of that pool then increased to $50 million when the price of the crypto currencies skyrocketed in December.

“Unlike the male-dominated VC funding path, which relies on relationships and your presentation to two or three groups, token sales earn confidence through merit,” she says. “I do believe it’s easier for female founders to raise funds [with tokens] because they don’t pitch personally in a room of investors, but they pitch the idea online with research and white papers.”