Stacey Cunningham: 4 things to know about the NYSE’s first woman CEO

For the first time in its 226-year history, the New York Stock Exchange has a woman CEO. Stacey Cunningham, who is currently the NYSE’s chief operating officer, will become the exchange’s 67th president as of Friday.

The NYSE has a long history of overlooking the existence of women. It wasn’t until 1967 that Muriel Siebert became the first woman to get a seat for trading on the stock exchange floor, and that was only after nine men turned down her request for sponsorship.

In 2002, Catherine Kinney became the NYSE’s first woman co-president, but the role wasn’t as powerful as it sounds, because, at the time, the real boss of the exchange was the CEO or chairman. Now that responsibility now falls to Cunningham. It’s worth noting that the NYSE’s rival stock exchange, the NASDAQ, also has a woman CEO, noted Trekkie Adena Friedman. Yes, men, the women are in charge of the money now.

Here are four things to know about the new NYSE boss: