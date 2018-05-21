The royal wedding portraits are delightfully traditional

The royal wedding occurred this past Saturday, but the tradition of staring at wedding pictures has only just begun. On Monday, Kensington Palace released the official portraits of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the entire mishpacha.

The British royals are seen surrounding the newly dubbed Duke and Duchess of Sussex following the televised nuptials at Windsor Castle. Taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, the formal portraits feature all the main players–Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, Duchess Kate, Prince William–as well as a medley of pages and flower girls. Whereas a chunk of the wedding featured new or modern touches, like a gospel choir singing “Stand By Me,” these images are in line with traditional royal portraits.

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding,” reads a Palace statement. “Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received.”

A black and white image shows the newlyweds embracing, widely smiling as Markle looks off into the distance. Perhaps she was grinning at the beautiful electric Jaguar they were about to hop into? We know we’d be.