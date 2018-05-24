Goodbye polygraph? New tech uses AI to tell if you’re lying

From schlocky daytime TV (Did you cheat on your girlfriend?) to police interrogations (Did you shoot him?), the old-fashioned polygraph is still considered a reliable way to get to the truth by many people. The trouble is it’s not, and that has been shown over and over again.

The polygraph “lie detector” essentially looks for physiological changes (blood pressure, pulse) as a subject is questioned. If you’re nervous for whatever reason—guilty or not—the outcome can be skewed. It’s why the results are limited in terms of courtroom admissibility.

Controversy over polygraphs have given way to a new breed of computerized fib busters that use AI to essentially scan for many more tell-tale signs of deception.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and authorities in Canada and the European Union are testing a system called AVATAR, developed by researchers at San Diego State University and the University of Arizona, that asks questions via interactive video terminal at border crossings. While the subject answers standard questions about weapons or produce, they’re digitally monitored for lies, with suspicious travelers sent to additional screening by human agents.

“The system can detect changes in the eyes, voice, gestures and posture to determine potential risk,” Aaron Elkins, an assistant professor of management information systems at San Diego State, has said. “It can even tell when you’re curling your toes.”

More recently, Elkins told CNBC that the system has between a 60% and 75% accuracy rate, with peaks of up to 80%. While those numbers might not seem that high, it still beats humans, who he told CNBC only judge truthfulness correctly between 54% and 60% of the time.

AVATAR, which stands for Automated Virtual Agent for Truth Assessments in Real-Time, isn’t the only digital lie detection system. A Lehi, Utah, company called Converus announced last month that its EyeDetect system, which administers a 30-minute test judging truthfulness based on a computer’s observations of eye movement, would be accepted as evidence in a New Mexico federal court. The defendant in the case was judged “credible” by the system and had asked the court to allow the test as evidence.