What is AI anyway? Helsinki University’s free online course will explain it

You know that Seinfeld episode where Jerry doesn’t remember the name of a woman he is dating, only the fact that it rhymes with a part of the female anatomy? He spends the entire episode faking his way through conversations, trying to cover for himself until he’s unmasked as a very bad boyfriend. That’s how many people feel about artificial intelligence. They know they should know what it is, but they don’t. And many of us are too embarrassed to admit it at this point.

If you have been feeling that way about the rise of artificial intelligence and AI-driven technology, you’re not alone. It’s a complicated subject matter that is filled with terms like neural networks and machine learning and algorithms, terms that are applied to seemingly everything from decoding the immune system to travel planning to creating pickup lines. You shouldn’t blame yourself for feeling a bit lost.

Luckily, this is a problem that is much easier to fix than trying to remember what rhymes with Dolores. A new online course from Helsinki University in Finland can teach anyone with an internet hookup everything they need to know about artificial intelligence. Even better, the online course has no prerequisites and is free to anyone in the world.

Called the Elements of Artificial Intelligence, the English-language course takes about 30 hours to complete and counts for two ECTS academic credits through the Open University. So far some 24,000 curious Finns have signed up to take it. That means that there will soon be 24,000 people more people in the world who can ask you challenging questions about artificial intelligence and leave you fumbling for answers.

Per the description, people who take the course will be able to do the following once it’s all said and done:

“Understand some of the major implications of AI”

“Think critically about AI news and claims”

“Define and discuss what AI is”

“Explain the methods that make AI possible”

Prepare yourself and learn about AI now. Start your studies here.

[H/T Engadget]