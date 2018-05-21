Barack and Michelle Obama are officially in business with Netflix

Netflix has been building up quite the talent roster over the past few years. They’ve signed up marquee names like Chris Rock and Amy Schumer for comedy specials, stars like Will Smith to appear in original movies, and directors like Martin Scorsese to direct them. Even by those standards, however, the streaming service’s latest recruits manage to up the prestige factor considerably.

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have entered into a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, potentially including scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features. — Netflix US (@netflix) May 21, 2018

According to a corporate tweet that went out on Monday morning, Netflix has entered into a multi-year production agreement with Barack and Michelle Obama. The couple has created the shingle Higher Ground Productions, which they will use to produce all manner of original films and series, including scripted series, documentaries, and features. Back in March, reports revealed that an alliance between the Obamas and Netflix was in negotiations. Now, the deal appears to have materialized, although Netflix has not yet disclosed the financial details.

“One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” Mr. Obama said in a statement. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix—we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

According to the New York Times, the former president has told associates that he does not intend to use the new platform to wage a public campaign against his successor in the Oval Office, or to fight against conservative media outlets like Fox News.

The production deal comes on top of the presidential couple’s tandem book deals, which were announced in March 2017.