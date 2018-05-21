Why is the royal family website downplaying Meghan Markle’s acting career?

Meghan Markle is now officially part of “the firm,” i.e., the British royal family, which means she gets her own monarchy website—except the inclusive move seems to heavily favor her charity work over her acting credits.

Following the royal wedding this past weekend, the American-born bride was added to the family’s official website. In the “about” section, Markle’s history starts with her campaign to change a sexist TV ad when she was just 11. It goes on to list her work with soup kitchens, women’s organizations, environmental groups, and refugee camps.

“I am proud to be a woman and a feminist,” reads an enlarged pull quote.

It’s an impressive resume, and no one can doubt the newly dubbed Duchess of Sussex’s commitment to social causes. She’s earned herself the title of activist and humanitarian, much like another beloved royal, Princess Diana.

But there’s one thing alarmingly absent from the many kudos lauded on Markle: her acting career. To find details on that, you need to scroll down to her “biography” page, which devotes a mere paragraph to the actress’s seven years on the USA Network show Suits. Markle, it should be noted, only finished filming Suits recently—her finale episode aired less a month ago. And yet she gets two whole lines before the narrative quickly returns to a more royal-centric cause, namely, the commonwealth.

“Whilst working on Suits, The Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada, as it became a second home to her,” reads the site.