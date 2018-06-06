How to stay out of the office gossip mill

Oh, the seductive allure of office gossip. We all know those people in the office, the ones that always seem to have the “insider knowledge.” They’re the ones we seek out when we want to add some spice to an otherwise boring workday.

It’s hard not to be attracted to office gossip, and Don Rheem, author of Thrive by Design: The Neuroscience That Drives High-Performance Cultures knows why. Gossip, Rheem says, feeds into our brain’s natural desire to feel included, connected, and valued.

“There are neurochemical drivers and felt rewards when we are able to connect with others,” says Rheem. “Information is a currency the brain holds in high esteem.” When we’re out of the loop, we tend to feel insecure. Perhaps we even think that we are the source of gossip. Rheem says it’s natural to be drawn into a group where we see congregating, laughing, and talking–if nothing else, to assure ourselves that we aren’t the subject of the chatter.

But while gossip may feed our brain’s need for attention and belonging, it can also be destructive to our emotional state, sucking up a lot of energy and creating a negative work environment. It can also be harmful to our productivity as we waste a lot of time focusing on negativity.

But how do you avoid the temptation of the office gossip mill? Here are 7 tips to try:

Look for positive ways to connect with others

The water cooler gossip fuels your desire to be included, but Rheem suggests looking for other ways to bond with people. Try joining a committee or participating in social activities around the office such as volunteer days. These activities satisfy your brain’s desire to connect with others, and also contribute to a more positive workplace culture.