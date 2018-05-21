BBC hypes World Cup with a stunning 600-frame tapestry animation

Who: BBC, BBC Creative, director Nicos Livesey, Blinkink

Why we care: First aired during Saturday’s FA Cup final in the U.K., the spot is made up of 600 separate embroidery frames, featuring such current star players as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Harry Kane, along with heroes of the past like Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane, plus moments like Iceland’s Viking clap. It’s a uniquely old-school approach to storytelling, with a tech-modern twist. Check out The Drum‘s story on how it was made.