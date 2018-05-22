5 times having low emotional intelligence can sabotage your career

If there was ever a time when the person with the most technical knowledge was given top consideration for raises and promotions, it’s long over by now. The inherent problem with that approach is apparent to many employers: Once someone gets promoted, their chances to apply those technical skills diminish since their direct reports take over that firsthand work. Meanwhile, newly minted supervisors’ ability to collaborate with and manage their teams becomes more critical.

That’s the basic explanation for why emotional intelligence has become a core factor in professional advance. The less apparent–but equally important–corollary holds true, too: Weak emotional intelligence (or EQ) is now a career liability just as much as high EQ is an asset. Here are five concrete ways that failing to exercise emotional intelligence in the workplace can actually sabotage your career–and how to avoid them.

1. When you struggle to manage your feelings under pressure

As your responsibilities increase, so do the pressures and demands of your job. Staying calm, controlling your emotions, and not reacting to every crisis (real or perceived) may become harder to do. Yet your employer needs and expects you to handle these situations smoothly and calmly, guiding your team to do the same. Handling your feelings is no longer just a personal challenge–it’s a managerial one. And managers who fail to pass that test can get passed over for further advancement or even relieved of their supervisory duties.

How to avoid it: Practice emotionally intelligent ways to channel and express all your feelings at work, not just the negative ones. There are professional, productive responses to all emotional experiences, and learning now to navigate the good ones as well as the bad can help you keep it all together when the going gets tough.

Related: Screw emotional intelligence–this is the real key to the future of work

2. When you fail to make others feel heard and understood

Even if you don’t actually take your team members’ advice or ideas on board, they still need to know you’ve seriously considered it. This is true among colleagues who are peers just as much as between managers and direct reports. Emotionally intelligent people–no matter their role or rank–know that the best way to keep a whole team motivated is to take the time and effort to understand everyone’s point of view.

How to avoid it: Get into the habit of active listening. It’s a fundamental skill that goes hand-in-hand with communication. If your coworkers constantly feel steamrolled and ignored, you could be flagged as a crappy collaborator, risking your future success.