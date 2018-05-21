Kelly Clarkson proposes “a moment of action” on guns at the Billboard Music Awards

As mass shootings have become increasingly deadly and commonplace, more and more Americans’ thoughts on gun control seem to be evolving. Some of them have even done so in full view of the public eye.

“Since U Been Gone” singer Kelly Clarkson has long been a proud gun owner. It’s something she’s spoken about publicly several times, including in an NPR interview in 2012 in which she revealed that she owned nine guns and slept with a Colt .45 nearby. As reported by the New York Times, Clarkson later revealed in 2015 more about her position on gun restrictions in an exchange with Amy Schumer on Twitter, during which she said, “As a gun owner I feel like people should have 2 take a gun course & have background checks before they can buy 1. #logicpartyof1.”

A recent poll, taken after the Parkland shooting, revealed that more Americans than ever are with Clarkson on that point, and support stricter gun laws. On Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards, though, Clarkson revealed just how much the recent spate of school shootings has affected her thoughts on guns.

In her role as host, Clarkson, at one point, said she was supposed to lead a moment of silence in tribute to the victims of Friday’s Santa Fe High School shooting. She apparently decided against it, however.

“I’m so sick of moments of silence,” Clarkson said, tearing up. “It’s not working, like, obviously … So why don’t we not do a moment of silence? Why don’t we do a moment of action? Why don’t we do a moment of change? Why don’t we change what’s happening? Because it’s horrible.”

Although the musician never outlined exactly what action she was advocating, her gesture highlighted the fact that the current strategy of total inaction has made mass shootings a day-to-day reality, which should be unacceptable.