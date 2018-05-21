Mark Zuckerberg’s closed-door meeting with EU will now be live-streamed

The Facebook CEO’s planned meeting with the European Parliament tomorrow to discuss the Cambridge Analytica scandal had been criticized because it was going to take place behind closed doors. But following the outcry, the president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, has announced the event will be live-streamed for anyone to watch, reports Politico.
I have personally discussed with Facebook CEO Mr Zuckerberg the possibilty of webstreaming meeting with him. I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request. Great news for EU citizens. I thank him for the respect shown towards EP. Meeting tomorrow from 18:15 to 19:30
— Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) May 21, 2018
The one hour and 15-minute meeting in Brussels will begin on Tuesday, May 22, at 6:15 p.m. local time. That’s 12:15 p.m. for those on America’s East Coast. The live stream will be viewable on the European Parliment’s EPTV website.