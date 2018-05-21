advertisement
Mark Zuckerberg’s closed-door meeting with EU will now be live-streamed

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Facebook CEO’s planned meeting with the European Parliament tomorrow to discuss the Cambridge Analytica scandal had been criticized because it was going to take place behind closed doors. But following the outcry, the president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, has announced the event will be live-streamed for anyone to watch, reports Politico.

The one hour and 15-minute meeting in Brussels will begin on Tuesday, May 22, at  6:15 p.m. local time. That’s 12:15 p.m. for those on America’s East Coast. The live stream will be viewable on the European Parliment’s EPTV website.

